Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Lowered by B. Riley

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 16th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.57. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s FY2020 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE WWW opened at $23.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.69. Wolverine World Wide has a 52 week low of $12.19 and a 52 week high of $34.70.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The company had revenue of $439.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Wolverine World Wide’s revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 99,457 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 21.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 48.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,244 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 5,000 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $130,200.00. Also, Director William K. Gerber sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $42,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,120.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,312 shares of company stock worth $269,068. Company insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.78%.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.