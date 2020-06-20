Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for PolyOne Co. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:POL)

PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) – SunTrust Banks dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PolyOne in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 16th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Sheehan now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.28. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for PolyOne’s FY2020 earnings at $1.37 EPS.
PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $711.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.26 million. PolyOne had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS.
Shares of POL opened at $24.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. PolyOne has a 1-year low of $8.69 and a 1-year high of $37.33.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PolyOne by 113.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of PolyOne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of PolyOne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of PolyOne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of PolyOne in the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.203 per share. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. PolyOne’s payout ratio is currently 47.93%.
About PolyOne
PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.
