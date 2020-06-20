Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for PolyOne Co. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:POL)

PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of PolyOne in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.30.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. PolyOne had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $711.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on POL. Oppenheimer began coverage on PolyOne in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine raised PolyOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on PolyOne from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.86.

POL stock opened at $24.65 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.09. PolyOne has a fifty-two week low of $8.69 and a fifty-two week high of $37.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.203 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. PolyOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.93%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PolyOne by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of PolyOne in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of PolyOne in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of PolyOne in the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of PolyOne by 163.5% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 6,978 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

