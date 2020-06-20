Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Boosted by DA Davidson

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lifted their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday, June 17th. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.25. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FITB. UBS Group increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.90.

FITB opened at $20.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.40. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $31.64. The stock has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.70.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 18.85%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 140.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,939,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,019 shares during the last quarter. AXA lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 33.0% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 22,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 5,475 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 79.1% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 33,431 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 73.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 73,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 31,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.99%.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

