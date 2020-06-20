Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd Raised by Raymond James (TSE:CWX)

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd (TSE:CWX) – Research analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a report released on Tuesday, June 16th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.01). Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for CanWel Building Materials Group’s FY2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CWX. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

CanWel Building Materials Group stock opened at C$4.53 on Thursday. CanWel Building Materials Group has a fifty-two week low of C$2.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.28, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.41. The company has a market capitalization of $355.70 million and a PE ratio of 19.11.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Building Materials Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and building envelope; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing and accessories; treated wood; exterior trim and décor products; welded panels; profiles and colors; fusion stones; exterior products; sidings, panels, shingles, and trims; and security and door ware products.

