Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Barrick Gold Corp (TSE:ABX) Decreased by Raymond James

Barrick Gold Corp (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Barrick Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 16th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.24. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s FY2020 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Barrick Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$33.75.

Barrick Gold stock opened at C$33.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.06, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.28. Barrick Gold has a 52-week low of C$17.52 and a 52-week high of C$40.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$35.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$28.44. The firm has a market cap of $59.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.90 billion.

In other news, Senior Officer Kevin James Thomson sold 2,500 shares of Barrick Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.17, for a total value of C$95,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,742,247.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.098 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 8.30%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation explores for and develops mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a 50% interest in the Veladero, a gold mine located in Argentina; 50% interest in the Kalgoorlie gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in the Porgera gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zaldívar, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

