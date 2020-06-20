Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Issued By SunTrust Banks

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) – SunTrust Banks lowered their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Equity Residential in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 16th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Lewis now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.87. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Equity Residential’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.77 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EQR. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America lowered Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $93.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

Shares of EQR stock opened at $61.94 on Thursday. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $49.62 and a fifty-two week high of $89.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.55.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 43.16%. The business had revenue of $682.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Equity Residential’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 9,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 49,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 17,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 69.05%.

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

