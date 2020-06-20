Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) Issued By KeyCorp

Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ameren in a report issued on Monday, June 15th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.77. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ameren’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Get Ameren alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Ameren from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ameren from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ameren from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ameren from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ameren in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.55.

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $69.80 on Thursday. Ameren has a 1 year low of $58.74 and a 1 year high of $87.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.23. The firm has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.12). Ameren had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 59.10%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,652,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $994,291,000 after acquiring an additional 415,960 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 961,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,050,000 after acquiring an additional 54,406 shares in the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 880,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,128,000 after acquiring an additional 76,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.