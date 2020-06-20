Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Okta Inc Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Okta in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 15th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Eyal now expects that the company will earn ($0.47) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.50). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Okta’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.10. Okta had a negative net margin of 33.34% and a negative return on equity of 44.99%. The business had revenue of $182.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on OKTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $154.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Okta from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Okta from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $198.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a PE ratio of -110.72 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Okta has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $205.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.84.

In related news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.62, for a total value of $276,202.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,741.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.45, for a total transaction of $6,622,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,401 shares in the company, valued at $8,662,362.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 358,768 shares of company stock worth $56,735,297. Corporate insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Okta by 1,866.7% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Okta by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Okta by 644.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Okta by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.