PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) vs. Temenos (NASDAQ:TMNSF) Head to Head Comparison

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) and Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMNSF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

PTC has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Temenos has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares PTC and Temenos’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PTC $1.26 billion 7.25 -$27.46 million $0.91 86.49 Temenos N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Temenos has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PTC.

Profitability

This table compares PTC and Temenos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PTC 4.67% 15.35% 6.09% Temenos N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for PTC and Temenos, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PTC 0 6 7 0 2.54 Temenos 0 1 1 0 2.50

PTC presently has a consensus target price of $87.73, indicating a potential upside of 11.46%. Given PTC’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe PTC is more favorable than Temenos.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.7% of PTC shares are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of PTC shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PTC beats Temenos on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PTC

PTC Inc. operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications. The company also provides Vuforia Studio tool for industrial enterprises to author and publish augmented reality experiences; and Creo, an interoperable suite of product design software for design engineers. In addition, it offers Windchill that provides product lifecycle management capabilities; ThingWorx Navigate for complete, contextual, up-to-date, and accurate product information; Integrity solution to manage system models, software configurations, test plans, and defects; and Servigistics, a suite that enables service parts management and customers to continuously enhance their products and services. Further, the company provides consulting, implementation, training, cloud, and license and support services. PTC Inc. markets its products primarily through professionals, third-party resellers, and strategic partners. The company was formerly known as Parametric Technology Corporation and changed its name to PTC Inc. in January 2013. PTC Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.

About Temenos

Temenos AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems primarily to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos T24 Transact, a core banking solution, which offers banking software, data and analytics, and risk and compliance solutions; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions. It also offers Temenos Infinity, a digital banking product; Temenos WealthSuite, which empowers a wealth manager's business; fund administration solutions; SaaS solution that supports banks in different sectors and geographies; Islamic banking solutions; and banking software for community financial institutions. In addition, the company provides business intelligence, private wealth management, mobile and Internet banking, and other software applications; consultancy services; support services. The company was formerly known as Temenos Group AG and changed its name to Temenos AG in May 2018. Temenos AG was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

