Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $41,000 Investment in Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PENN. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Penn National Gaming by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 210,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 156.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 96,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 58,586 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter worth about $916,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 62,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 26,679 shares during the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PENN. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $21.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden purchased 27,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $499,986.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,360. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jane Scaccetti acquired 2,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $49,986.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,140 shares in the company, valued at $668,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 8.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Penn National Gaming stock opened at $32.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 2.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.85. Penn National Gaming, Inc has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $40.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($4.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($4.62). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 11.80% and a positive return on equity of 0.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN).

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.