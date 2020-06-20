Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, an increase of 243.6% from the May 31st total of 3,900 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 54,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Power REIT stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 145,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 7.58% of Power REIT as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Shares of Power REIT stock opened at $25.71 on Friday. Power REIT has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $33.00.

Power REIT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages real-estate related to energy and transportation infrastructure. Infrastructure assets often have significant embedded real-estate value due to their proximity to supporting infrastructure, favorable geographic or other locational advantages and ownership of hard to acquire operating permits and/or rights of way.

