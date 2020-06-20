PolyOne Co. Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share (NYSE:POL)

PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of PolyOne in a report issued on Tuesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PolyOne’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $711.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.26 million. PolyOne had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of PolyOne from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of PolyOne in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of PolyOne in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of PolyOne in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. PolyOne has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.86.

Shares of NYSE:POL opened at $24.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.82. PolyOne has a 1-year low of $8.69 and a 1-year high of $37.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.203 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. PolyOne’s payout ratio is 47.93%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in PolyOne by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 40,910 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PolyOne by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in PolyOne by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 147,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,415,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in PolyOne by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 58,325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in PolyOne by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 16,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

