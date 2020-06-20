PolyOne Co. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share (NYSE:POL)

PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities cut their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for PolyOne in a report issued on Tuesday, June 16th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.52. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for PolyOne’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $711.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.26 million. PolyOne had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of PolyOne in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on PolyOne from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on PolyOne in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised PolyOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.86.

PolyOne stock opened at $24.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.39 and a 200-day moving average of $27.09. PolyOne has a 1 year low of $8.69 and a 1 year high of $37.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.82.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of POL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PolyOne by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,990,124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $227,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,973 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in PolyOne by 71.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,142,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $78,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719,196 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PolyOne by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,906,081 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,690,000 after acquiring an additional 434,959 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PolyOne by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,092,826 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $76,995,000 after acquiring an additional 33,269 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of PolyOne by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,048,630 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,863,000 after acquiring an additional 444,408 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.203 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. PolyOne’s payout ratio is 47.93%.

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

