Piper Sandler Weighs in on Shopify Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:SHOP)

Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Shopify in a report released on Monday, June 15th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Bracelin now expects that the software maker will post earnings of ($0.72) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.71). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $843.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Shopify’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.11) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.17) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SHOP. ValuEngine lowered Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Shopify from $350.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James lowered Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Shopify from $775.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Shopify from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $663.42.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $881.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $744.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $520.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 9.45 and a quick ratio of 9.45. Shopify has a 12 month low of $281.69 and a 12 month high of $895.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.85 billion, a PE ratio of -759.48 and a beta of 1.53.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.89. The business had revenue of $470.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.92 million. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. The business’s revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 15.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 299.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,761 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,820,000 after buying an additional 26,056 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,018 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

