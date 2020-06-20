Pentair PLC to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lifted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Pentair in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 15th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.46. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Pentair’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $710.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.04 million. Pentair had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 22.25%. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PNR. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Vertical Research raised shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Pentair in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

PNR stock opened at $38.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.09. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Pentair has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $47.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 8.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 2.4% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.