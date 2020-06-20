Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 2.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,220,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,391 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $2,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Shares of PTEN stock opened at $4.52 on Friday. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $12.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.01. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a negative net margin of 37.60%. The business had revenue of $445.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.08%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PTEN shares. Bank of America cut Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley cut Patterson-UTI Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.00 to $2.50 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Cfra cut their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $6.50 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Gabelli cut Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Patterson-UTI Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.44.

Patterson-UTI Energy Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.