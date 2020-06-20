PANDORA A /S/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Rating Increased to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of PANDORA A /S/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on PANDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of PANDORA A /S/S in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of PANDORA A /S/S in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Danske upgraded PANDORA A /S/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PANDY opened at $13.54 on Wednesday. PANDORA A /S/S has a 1 year low of $6.82 and a 1 year high of $13.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.68.

Pandora A/S designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry worldwide. The company offers jewelry, including diamonds, gemstones, cultured pearls, man-made stones, and silver and gold, as well as leather, glass, wood, enamel, and textile products. Its products primarily include charms, bracelets, rings, earrings, necklaces, and pendants.

