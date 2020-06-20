Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 82.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,486 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 501,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.11% of Palo Alto Networks worth $17,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth $222,274,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,108,416 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $256,321,000 after purchasing an additional 498,416 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,049,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,181,983 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $193,798,000 after buying an additional 283,710 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,072,438 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $248,002,000 after buying an additional 224,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PANW shares. Dougherty & Co upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.93.

PANW stock opened at $230.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $223.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.23. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a fifty-two week low of $125.47 and a fifty-two week high of $251.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The network technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $1.54. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $869.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.20, for a total transaction of $2,330,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 986,875 shares in the company, valued at $191,651,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,164,480. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

