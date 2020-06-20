Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:OXBR) Short Interest Up 714.3% in June

Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:OXBR) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 714.3% from the May 31st total of 700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Oxbridge Re stock opened at $1.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.98. Oxbridge Re has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $3.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 1.24.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The insurance provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Oxbridge Re had a negative net margin of 19.29% and a negative return on equity of 6.60%. The company had revenue of ($0.02) million for the quarter.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It focuses on underwriting fully-collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products through reinsurance brokers.

