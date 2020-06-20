Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,303,253 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,508 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $50,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OC. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Owens Corning by 470.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,787,865 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,512 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $68,689,000. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in Owens Corning during the first quarter worth about $36,357,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Owens Corning by 26.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,150,784 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,282,000 after acquiring an additional 658,970 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Owens Corning by 509.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,682,000 after acquiring an additional 579,805 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

OC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.85.

OC stock opened at $55.79 on Friday. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $28.56 and a 12 month high of $68.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.15%.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

