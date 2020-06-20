Ovid Therapeutics Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:OVID)

Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OVID) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 3,271 call options on the company. This is an increase of 3,534% compared to the typical volume of 90 call options.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVID. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Ovid Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OVID has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Ovid Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Ovid Therapeutics from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:OVID opened at $7.40 on Friday. Ovid Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.71 and a one year high of $9.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 6.08.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts forecast that Ovid Therapeutics will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

