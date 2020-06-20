Oppenheimer Weighs in on Denny’s Corp’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:DENN)

Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for Denny’s in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.16. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Denny’s’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Get Denny's alerts:

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $96.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.42 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 22.79% and a negative return on equity of 32.91%.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Denny’s from $24.50 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.07.

Shares of Denny’s stock opened at $10.78 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $633.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92, a PEG ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.35. Denny’s has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $23.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Denny’s by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Denny’s during the 4th quarter worth about $549,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 55,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 130,148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 24,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 329.0% during the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 96,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 74,194 shares during the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President F Mark Wolfinger sold 6,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $78,615.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 806,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,215,209.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Denny’s

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.