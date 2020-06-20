Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS)

Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

WTS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Watts Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Watts Water Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.07.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

WTS stock opened at $80.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Watts Water Technologies has a 52 week low of $69.02 and a 52 week high of $114.45.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $382.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.30 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $135,647.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,923.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 9,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.89, for a total transaction of $871,210.89. Insiders sold a total of 12,789 shares of company stock worth $1,113,914 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 858,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,689,000 after purchasing an additional 49,648 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 365,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,459,000 after acquiring an additional 13,813 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,977,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 430,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,996,000 after acquiring an additional 122,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

Further Reading: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.