OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 71,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,002 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OGE. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 71.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. 63.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OGE opened at $30.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.61. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $46.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of -57.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.76.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($2.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($2.66). OGE Energy had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a positive return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $431.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.76%.

OGE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on OGE Energy from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI raised OGE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on OGE Energy from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.57.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

