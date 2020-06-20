OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) & First Financial Northwest (NYSE:FFNW) Financial Survey

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) and OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Dividends

First Financial Northwest pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. OFG Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. First Financial Northwest pays out 38.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. OFG Bancorp pays out 17.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Financial Northwest has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and OFG Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. First Financial Northwest is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

First Financial Northwest has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OFG Bancorp has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Financial Northwest and OFG Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Financial Northwest $63.76 million 1.47 $10.37 million $1.03 8.93 OFG Bancorp $456.29 million 1.40 $53.84 million $1.62 7.69

OFG Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First Financial Northwest. OFG Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Financial Northwest, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares First Financial Northwest and OFG Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Financial Northwest 15.80% 6.54% 0.77% OFG Bancorp 6.52% 6.55% 0.79%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.1% of First Financial Northwest shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.9% of OFG Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of First Financial Northwest shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of OFG Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for First Financial Northwest and OFG Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Financial Northwest 0 0 1 0 3.00 OFG Bancorp 0 0 2 0 3.00

OFG Bancorp has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 124.90%. Given OFG Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe OFG Bancorp is more favorable than First Financial Northwest.

Summary

OFG Bancorp beats First Financial Northwest on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

First Financial Northwest, Inc. operates as the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan products comprise one-to-four family residential loans; multifamily and commercial real estate loans; construction/land loans for the construction of single-family residences, condominiums, townhouses, multifamily properties, and residential developments; business loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans and savings account loans. The company primarily serves the greater Puget Sound region of King, as well as Pierce, Snohomish, and Kitsap counties, Washington through its full-service banking office in Renton, Washington; and nine additional branches in King and Snohomish counties, Washington. First Financial Northwest, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is based in Renton, Washington.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending products; financial planning, insurance, financial services, and investment brokerage; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services. It also offers securities brokerage services, including various investment alternatives, such as tax-advantaged fixed income securities, mutual funds, stocks, and bonds to retail and institutional clients; separately-managed accounts and mutual fund asset allocation programs; and trust, retirement planning, pension administration, and other financial services. In addition, the company is involved in the management and participation in public offerings and private placements of debt and equity securities; insurance agency business; and administration of retirement plans. Further, it is involved in various treasury-related functions with an investment portfolio consisting of mortgage-backed securities, obligations of U.S. government sponsored agencies, and money market instruments. The company operates through a network of 37 branches in Puerto Rico. OFG Bancorp was founded in 1964 and is based in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

