NTN Buzztime Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

NTN Buzztime Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 54,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

In other NTN Buzztime news, major shareholder Robert S. Ellin sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total value of $74,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,454.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NTN opened at $2.78 on Friday. NTN Buzztime has a one year low of $0.94 and a one year high of $6.75.

NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.17 million for the quarter.

About NTN Buzztime

NTN Buzztime, Inc provides interactive entertainment and dining technology to bars and restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its principal product and service is Buzztime Entertainment On Demand (BEOND) platform. The company also leases equipment, including tablets used in its BEOND tablet platform, and the cases and charging trays for the tablets to certain network subscribers.

