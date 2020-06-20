NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Novozymes A/S is primarily engaged in the development, production, and distribution of enzymes. Its business consists of two segments, enzyme business and bio business. The Company’s enzyme business segment offers detergent enzymes that are used in laundry and dishwashing, technical enzymes used in the transformation of starch into different kinds of sugars and have application in leather, textile, and forest product industries, food enzymes used in production of bread, wine, juice, beer, noodles, alcohol, and pasta and feed enzymes used in animal feed. Its bio business segment offers microorganisms that are used in industrial and municipal wastewater treatment, as well as in the cleaning of surfaces such as carpet, concrete, drain lines, and septic tanks in industrial and household applications. It also has application in the Biopharmaceutical ingredients used in pharmaceutical industry. Novozymes A/S is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

OTCMKTS:NVZMY opened at $56.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.89 and its 200 day moving average is $49.65. NOVOZYMES A/S/S has a 12 month low of $37.99 and a 12 month high of $57.87.

NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The company had revenue of $558.75 million for the quarter. NOVOZYMES A/S/S had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 26.90%. Research analysts predict that NOVOZYMES A/S/S will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About NOVOZYMES A/S/S

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms worldwide. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop protection, and animal health and nutrition solutions; fermentation, lignecellulosic hydrolysis, liquefaction, process enhancement, and saccharifaction solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, hand washing, and cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

