Northland Securities Begins Coverage on Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

Analysts at Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

REI has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ring Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Alliance Global Partners cut Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Johnson Rice cut Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks cut Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Roth Capital cut Ring Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.38.

NYSEAMERICAN REI opened at $1.37 on Thursday. Ring Energy has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $3.45.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $39.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.31 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ring Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ring Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its position in Ring Energy by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 21,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Ring Energy by 184.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 15,105 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ring Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000.

About Ring Energy

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 36.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. As of the above date, it also had interests in 17,408 net developed acres and 58,620 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties; and 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties.

