North West (TSE:NWC) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.02

North West Company Inc (TSE:NWC)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.02 and traded as high as $30.77. North West shares last traded at $30.63, with a volume of 515,790 shares trading hands.

NWC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC upped their price target on North West from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on North West from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on North West from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of North West from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$26.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$26.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.83.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 117 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 44 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 22 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; 1 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 2 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and 1 North West Company Fur Marketing outlet that offers wild furs, handicrafts, and authentic Canadian heritage products.

