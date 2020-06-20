Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) Rating Reiterated by SunTrust Banks

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at SunTrust Banks in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 54.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on NDLS. BidaskClub upgraded Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Noodles & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Noodles & Co from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Noodles & Co from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.94.

NASDAQ:NDLS opened at $5.84 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.98. The company has a market cap of $228.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.33 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.51. Noodles & Co has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $9.06.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $100.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.82 million. Noodles & Co had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 10.78%. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Noodles & Co will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NDLS. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Noodles & Co in the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Noodles & Co by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 518,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 32,039 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Noodles & Co in the 4th quarter worth about $1,540,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Noodles & Co by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,109 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Noodles & Co by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,554 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 10,363 shares in the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noodles & Co Company Profile

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

