NexPoint Real Estate Finance to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.12 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (NASDAQ:ONEW)

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:ONEW) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 16th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Swartz now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.69. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ONEW. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $20.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th.

Shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance stock opened at $22.46 on Friday. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.52.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:ONEW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $189.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.47 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the first quarter valued at $2,969,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the first quarter valued at $2,481,000. NBW Capital LLC purchased a new position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the first quarter valued at $1,992,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the first quarter valued at $1,203,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the first quarter valued at $995,000. 29.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

