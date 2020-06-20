Nestlé (VTX:NESN) Given a CHF 116 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Nestlé (VTX:NESN) received a CHF 116 target price from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 110 target price on Nestlé and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 120 price objective on shares of Nestlé and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 97 target price on shares of Nestlé and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Baader Bank set a CHF 109 price target on shares of Nestlé and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, HSBC set a CHF 103 price objective on Nestlé and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of CHF 106.86.

Nestlé has a 12 month low of CHF 73.34 and a 12 month high of CHF 86.40.

Nestle SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company. The Company’s segments are Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA); Zone Americas (AMS); Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA); Nestle Waters; Nestle Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Company operates in the United States, Greater China Region, Switzerland and Rest of the World.

