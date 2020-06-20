National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 86.34% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Benchmark lowered shares of National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of National CineMedia from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.46.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

NCMI stock opened at $3.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.26. National CineMedia has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $9.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.02.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). National CineMedia had a net margin of 7.74% and a negative return on equity of 27.33%. The business had revenue of $64.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. National CineMedia’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that National CineMedia will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard bought 236,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.78 per share, for a total transaction of $657,647.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,297,097 shares of company stock valued at $6,322,041. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of National CineMedia by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,657,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,183,000 after acquiring an additional 28,827 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of National CineMedia by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 193,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 42,498 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of National CineMedia by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of National CineMedia by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

Further Reading: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.