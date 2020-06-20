National Bank Financial Reiterates “C$99.00” Price Target for WSP Global (TSE:WSP)

National Bank Financial set a C$99.00 target price on WSP Global (TSE:WSP) in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for WSP Global’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.70 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.32 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$95.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Desjardins restated a buy rating on shares of WSP Global in a report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James set a C$105.00 price target on shares of WSP Global and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$100.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$95.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$96.00.

Shares of TSE:WSP opened at C$81.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.18. WSP Global has a 1 year low of C$59.83 and a 1 year high of C$98.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$87.72 and a 200 day moving average price of C$87.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion and a PE ratio of 36.76.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C($0.19). The business had revenue of C$1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.75 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WSP Global will post 4.2299998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highway, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and partners.

