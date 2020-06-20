National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Kinaxis Inc (TSE:KXS)

Kinaxis Inc (TSE:KXS) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kinaxis in a report issued on Monday, June 15th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now anticipates that the company will earn $1.62 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.67. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Kinaxis’ FY2021 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

Get Kinaxis alerts:

KXS has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$180.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Laurentian boosted their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$180.00 to C$210.00 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$165.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$175.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Kinaxis from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Kinaxis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$185.73.

Shares of Kinaxis stock opened at C$196.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion and a PE ratio of 242.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$167.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$123.51. Kinaxis has a one year low of C$75.15 and a one year high of C$196.89.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$70.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$66.23 million.

Kinaxis Company Profile

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, which provide supply chain planning and analytics capabilities for managing various supply chain management processes, including demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, order fulfillment, capacity planning, and master scheduling, as well as sales and operations planning process.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.