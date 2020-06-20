Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.80.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Monday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Nomura Securities boosted their price target on Mueller Water Products from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MWA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mueller Water Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,971,000. Nuance Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 4th quarter worth $21,102,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the first quarter worth $9,612,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 8.7% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 11,628,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,143,000 after purchasing an additional 928,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,586,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,989,000 after buying an additional 897,012 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

MWA stock opened at $9.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.35. Mueller Water Products has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $12.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $257.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Mueller Water Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.