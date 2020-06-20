MTBC (NASDAQ:MTBC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B. Riley

MTBC (NASDAQ:MTBC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by B. Riley in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $8.50 price target on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MTBC. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of MTBC in a report on Friday, May 15th. We reiterate our Buy rating on MTBC following Q1 results that beat expectations acrossrevenue, EBITDA and EPS. Q1 was the first quarter in which the CareCloud acquisitioncontributed, and registered a small top-line beat relative to our expectations. Owingto COVID and the precipitous decline in physician visits entering Q2, MTBC expectsQ2 to be down sequentially, with negative EBITDA and EPS. This is not a surprise asfully 60% of MTBC revenue is dependent on physician volumes and charges. Still, MTBCreiterated its full-year view of $100M to $102M in revenue and $12-$13M EBITDA asit has multiple paths to get there, namely its growing Force partner program, and verylikely an acquisition of a tuck-in nature. Depending on the size of the deal, we thinkMTBC could exceed guidance, but for now we have not built any acquired growth in ourmodel and remain slightly below management’s outlook. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of MTBC in a report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine raised MTBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.40 price target (up from $6.00) on shares of MTBC in a report on Friday, May 15th. March quarter report yesterday validates CareCloud integrationabove and beyond our expectations, but…. MTBC reported 1Q20sales of $21.9M, up 45% from 1Q19’s $15.1M on an apples-to-orangesbasis in light of the January 8 closing of CareCloud and the expectedincremental $30-31M in additive sales contribution this year. Further andinterestingly, MTBC has launched its formal “MTBC Force” initiative, amercenary approach to providing services to companies that have greatcustomer interface, but are perhaps weaker on the cost efficiency sideof service and support infrastructure. With three such deals under theirbelt, MTBC management appeared calm, cool, and not exceedinglyambitious in again delivering its $100-102M in sales guidance for 2020yesterday Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on MTBC in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.60.

Shares of NASDAQ MTBC opened at $8.08 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.55. MTBC has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $8.81. The firm has a market cap of $91.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

MTBC (NASDAQ:MTBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.22. MTBC had a negative return on equity of 10.63% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $21.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 million. Analysts forecast that MTBC will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John N. Daly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total value of $55,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 95,683 shares in the company, valued at $528,170.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bill Korn sold 4,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $35,585.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 137,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,007.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,753 shares of company stock worth $598,577 in the last quarter. 46.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTBC. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in MTBC during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in MTBC by 551.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 96,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 81,569 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in MTBC during the first quarter valued at about $807,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in MTBC during the first quarter valued at about $492,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

MTBC, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Healthcare IT and Practice Management. It primarily offers PracticePro, a software-as-a-service platform, which includes practice management software and related tools that facilitate the day-to-day business operation and workflows; electronic health record (EHR), which enables customers to reduce paperwork; revenue cycle management services, such as end-to-end medical billing, analytics, and related services; and mobile health solutions, including smartphone applications that assist patients and healthcare providers in the provision of healthcare services.

