Morgan Stanley Reduces Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 14.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,123,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 519,898 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $225,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.7% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 14,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,164,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,232,000 after purchasing an additional 718,882 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 4,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 294.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 10,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at about $1,659,000. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

NYSE:D opened at $81.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.37 and a 200 day moving average of $81.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Dominion Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $57.79 and a 1-year high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.68%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

