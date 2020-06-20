MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:MONOY)

MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:MONOY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sato now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.50. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th.

MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR stock opened at $40.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR has a 12-month low of $20.06 and a 12-month high of $40.91. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.61.

MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:MONOY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $339.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.44 million. MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 8.48%.

MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR Company Profile

MonotaRO Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, imports and sells MRO products in Japan and internationally. It offers products in various categories, such as safety and health protection equipment/signs, logistics/packing goods, office tapes and cleaning supplies, cutting tools/abrasive materials, measurement/surveying equipment, work tools/electric/pneumatic tools, spray oil grease/ adhesion repair/welding supplies, pneumatic equipment/hydraulic equipment/hoses, and bearings/machine parts/casters.

