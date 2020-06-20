Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) & Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) Financial Review

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) and Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.3% of Momenta Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.6% of Gritstone Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Momenta Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.0% of Gritstone Oncology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Momenta Pharmaceuticals and Gritstone Oncology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Momenta Pharmaceuticals $23.87 million 186.84 -$290.05 million ($3.03) -12.50 Gritstone Oncology $4.36 million 56.84 -$94.43 million ($2.81) -2.37

Gritstone Oncology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Momenta Pharmaceuticals. Momenta Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gritstone Oncology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gritstone Oncology has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Momenta Pharmaceuticals and Gritstone Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Momenta Pharmaceuticals -994.16% -80.37% -57.27% Gritstone Oncology -2,397.90% -69.76% -52.35%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Momenta Pharmaceuticals and Gritstone Oncology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Momenta Pharmaceuticals 0 2 7 0 2.78 Gritstone Oncology 0 0 3 0 3.00

Momenta Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $43.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.49%. Gritstone Oncology has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 155.64%. Given Gritstone Oncology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Gritstone Oncology is more favorable than Momenta Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Gritstone Oncology beats Momenta Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Momenta Pharmaceuticals

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy. The company's biosimilar programs comprise M923, a biosimilar of HUMIRA for the treatment of patients with rheumatoid arthritis, crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, and psoriasis; and M710, a biosimilar of EYLEA for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema (DME), and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME. Its complex generics programs include Enoxaparin sodium injection, a generic version of LOVENOX that is indicated for the prevention and treatment of deep vein thrombosis, as well as supports the treatment of acute coronary syndromes; GLATOPA, a generic version of once-daily COPAXONE for the treatment of patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and GLATOPA, a generic version of three-times-weekly COPAXONE. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Sandoz AG, Mylan Ireland Limited, and CSL Behring Recombinant Facility AG. The company was formerly known as Mimeon, Inc. and changed its name to Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in September 2002. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Gritstone Oncology

Gritstone Oncology Inc., an immuno-oncology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

