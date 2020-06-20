Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.40) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) – Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, June 15th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Van. Buren now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.40) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.38). Piper Sandler currently has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Momenta Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.65) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.90) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNTA opened at $37.89 on Thursday. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $39.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.53. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 1.46.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 994.16% and a negative return on equity of 80.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 million.

In other news, CAO Agnieszka Cieplinska sold 940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $28,341.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,276.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jo Ann Beltramello sold 1,922 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $51,894.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,312,011. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,395 shares of company stock worth $1,774,890. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,393,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,515,000 after buying an additional 566,369 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 290.0% during the first quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 780,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,216,000 after buying an additional 580,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 269.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 29,651 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 72,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 9,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 17,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

