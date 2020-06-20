Mizuho Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Mizuho in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $316.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BIIB. Raymond James downgraded Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wedbush reduced their price target on Biogen from $306.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Biogen from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Biogen from $296.00 to $294.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.04.

BIIB opened at $271.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.79. The company has a market capitalization of $45.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.54. Biogen has a 1 year low of $215.77 and a 1 year high of $374.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.41. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 49.22% and a net margin of 40.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.98 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 33.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth about $615,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth about $10,722,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Biogen by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

