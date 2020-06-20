Mizuho Increases Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) Price Target to $24.00

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on STOR. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Store Capital from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine cut Store Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Store Capital from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Store Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Store Capital from $39.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.63.

NYSE:STOR opened at $24.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Store Capital has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $40.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 0.93.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.23). Store Capital had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 43.97%. The business had revenue of $177.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Store Capital will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Store Capital’s payout ratio is 70.35%.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Donovan acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.24 per share, with a total value of $145,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 76,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,722.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher H. Volk acquired 5,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.64 per share, with a total value of $99,666.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,831 shares in the company, valued at $9,169,818.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 14,450 shares of company stock valued at $265,034 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Store Capital by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Store Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,489,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Store Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $949,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Store Capital by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Store Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. 92.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Store Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

