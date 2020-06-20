Minco Silver (TSE:MSV) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.59

Minco Silver Co. (TSE:MSV)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.59 and traded as low as $0.53. Minco Silver shares last traded at $0.53, with a volume of 21,835 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 39.02, a current ratio of 54.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.59.

Minco Silver (TSE:MSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The mining company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Minco Silver Co. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Minco Silver Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and maintenance of mineral resource projects. Its principal properties include the Fuwan Silver project, which contains three exploration permits covering a total area of 125.74 square kilometers; and the Changkeng Gold project, which are located in Guangdong Province, the People's Republic of China.

