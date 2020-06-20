MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $13.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 57.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MTG. ValuEngine cut MGIC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut MGIC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on MGIC Investment from $18.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised MGIC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price objective on MGIC Investment from $14.00 to $13.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. MGIC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.72.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

Shares of MGIC Investment stock opened at $8.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.45, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.66. MGIC Investment has a 12-month low of $4.34 and a 12-month high of $15.24.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $306.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.61 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 54.64%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jodee A. Kozlak bought 5,000 shares of MGIC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $39,100.00. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 43.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 70,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 21,382 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in MGIC Investment by 1.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 632,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,016,000 after acquiring an additional 11,005 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in MGIC Investment by 1.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,286,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,570,000 after acquiring an additional 51,299 shares in the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new position in MGIC Investment during the first quarter worth $543,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP raised its stake in MGIC Investment by 100.5% during the first quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 85,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 42,913 shares in the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Read More: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.