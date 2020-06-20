MetaHash Hits Market Capitalization of $6.69 Million (MHC)

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 20th. #MetaHash has a total market capitalization of $6.69 million and approximately $3.68 million worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One #MetaHash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex and KuCoin. During the last week, #MetaHash has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010736 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $173.53 or 0.01863937 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00171497 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00044699 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000747 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00109580 BTC.

About #MetaHash

#MetaHash was first traded on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,081,536,554 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,101,444 coins. The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash

#MetaHash Coin Trading

#MetaHash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade #MetaHash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy #MetaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

