Mercantil Bank Holding Corp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Short Interest Update

Mercantil Bank Holding Corp (NASDAQ:AMTB) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 201,200 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the May 31st total of 254,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ AMTB opened at $15.65 on Friday. Mercantil Bank has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $23.59. The company has a market capitalization of $642.17 million, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.88.

Mercantil Bank (NASDAQ:AMTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08). Mercantil Bank had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $71.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.13 million. On average, analysts forecast that Mercantil Bank will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMTB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Mercantil Bank by 99.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Mercantil Bank by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercantil Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Mercantil Bank by 289.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Mercantil Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 18.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Mercantil Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mercantil Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Mercantil Bank from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Mercantil Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Corporate LATAM, Treasury, and Institutional.

