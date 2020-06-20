Mercantil Bank Holding Corp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Short Interest Update

Mercantil Bank Holding Corp (NASDAQ:AMTB) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 201,200 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the May 31st total of 254,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ AMTB opened at $15.65 on Friday. Mercantil Bank has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $23.59. The company has a market capitalization of $642.17 million, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.88.
Mercantil Bank (NASDAQ:AMTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08). Mercantil Bank had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $71.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.13 million. On average, analysts forecast that Mercantil Bank will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Mercantil Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mercantil Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Mercantil Bank from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Mercantil Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.
Mercantil Bank Company Profile
Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Corporate LATAM, Treasury, and Institutional.
