MER Telemanagement Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSL) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.03

MER Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTSL)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.03 and traded as high as $1.18. MER Telemanagement Solutions shares last traded at $1.14, with a volume of 94,454 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine cut MER Telemanagement Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.03.

MER Telemanagement Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.35 million during the quarter.

About MER Telemanagement Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSL)

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. provides solutions for telecommunications expense management (TEM), and CA and enterprise mobility management worldwide. It offers TEM suite software platform that helps organizations to reduce operational expenses, enhance productivity, and optimize networks and services associated with communications networks and information technology (IT).

