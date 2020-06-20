Masco Corp to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.30 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:MAS)

Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Masco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 16th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $2.30 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.08. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Masco’s FY2021 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. Masco had a net margin of 18.13% and a negative return on equity of 2,296.06%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Masco from $40.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.29.

MAS opened at $48.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48. Masco has a 52-week low of $27.04 and a 52-week high of $50.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.85. The company has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAS. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,280,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Masco by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Masco by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 370,383 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,601,000 after purchasing an additional 124,933 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Masco by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 98,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Masco by 293.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 14,377 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 10,724 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 5,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $278,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $479,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,377.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

